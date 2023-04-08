**OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY 12-2PM!** SOUTHSIDE & GORGEOUS WITH BEAUTIFUL OCEANVIEWS!!! Move-in for this summer and enjoy this magnificent turn-key home with 5/6 bedrooms, 4.5 baths and so much more. Just 3 years young and only 8 houses from the beach! Main living area with lots of light featuring a spacious living room with fireplace and wet bar, open kitchen and dining area, powder room and side door down to the incredible rear patio/veranda area. Designer kitchen with SubZero/Wolf appliance package, double stacked cabinets with accent lighting, center island and Quartz countertops. White oak wide plank hardwood floors throughout. 3 Bedrooms on the next floor up with a dreamy master-suite with balcony with oceanviews, walk-in closet and relaxing master bath with dual shower heads and handhelds. 2 other en-suite bedrooms with luxury baths. Amazing third floor with two more guest bedrooms, full bath and bonus den/hang-out space. Custom metal railings and wainscoting throughout. Full-size garage, large storage room, covered veranda with outdoor TV and travertine patio area. James Hardie plank siding with custom shiplap and metal roof accents. Awesome "A,B,C" location at the beginning of Margate, close to the boardwalk and some of the wonderful spots this great town has to offer including Water Dog, Hannah G's, 7311, La Padella, Florida Cold Cuts and more!! You will just LOVE this one!!!