5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,499,000

  Updated
GORGEOUS PARKWAY NEW CONSTRUCTION BEING BUILT BY ISLAND BUILDERS!!! Situated on one of the MARGATE PARKWAY'S prettiest and most desirable WIDE streets and located just STEPS to Margate's BEAUTIFUL BEACHES, this 5-bed, 4 and a half bath custom built home will impress your fussiest clients! Build 2 and a half stories over an attached oversized garage, the luxurious features include high ceilings, hardwood flooring, custom woodwork throughout (including crown molding, coffered ceilings, and gorgeous wainscoting!!), a 4-STOP ELEVATOR going down to the ground/garage level, and an IN-GROUND POOL!! The large open floor plan will feature a large family room, a large gourmet kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances and huge center island with ample counter seating, and a generous dining area! A mud/utility room and powder room complete the first floor. The second floor boasts a generously sized master suite with large walk-in closet and palatial master bath! No more sharing bathrooms! The second floor will have two spacious bedrooms with private en-suites! Rounding out the second floor is another laundry room and utility closet! The third floor will have two more generously-sized bedrooms and another full bath! Act now to help custom build your dream home WITH ONE OF THE MOST METICULOUS BUILDERS IN THE AREA, ISLAND BUILDERS!! CALL TODAY!!

