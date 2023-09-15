A most desirable Margate "Parkway" opportunity is being offered for the 1st time since this 3200sf custom home was built in 2010. Stunning 5BR & 5BA plus a 1st floor den/office convertible 6th BR has room for everyone. Entering this gorgeous home from the paved front covered porch you are warmly greeted by a decorated "open" living area to relax and entertain with family & friends, gas fireplace surrounded by custom mantel and kitchen with all S/S appliances (refrigerator, sink, Dbl wall ovens, cooktop, microwave, wine fridge) and wood cabinetry w/stunning granite counters. 2nd Fl Master BR w/Lg deck & awning w/walk in closet, tiled BA w/Lg stall shower, whirlpool tub and dbl sinks. 2 add'l BR's & BA's and open den/tv area w/built ins. 3rd Fl has 2 BR's and 1BA. Hardwood floors throughout the house, tiled bathrooms and custom railings on stairs. 1st Fl LR (washer/dryer) behind kitchen w/storage. 2 zoned HVAC. Paved rear porch (covered) steps down to fenced yard w/paved patio for entertaining plus an enclosed outdoor shower. Driveway accommodates 3 cars plus a full garage with loft for add'l storage. Seeing is truly believing!!