 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,499,000

5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,499,000

Margate’s newest & most exciting development project is now underway with creative, architectural ingenuity on full display. Featuring highly sought after Southside, marina district location, allowing for a quick & pleasant stroll to the beach & Margate’s fun business district, finest eating establishments & outstanding nightlife. Ext highlights include, Multi car garage, huge deck space, amazing veranda area, flowing into a professionally landscaped large rear yard featuring, paver patio & Gunite pool. Enter through the street level leading to the front deck or jump on the 3 stop elevator & experience the amazing Open floor plan concept (4600 sq’) featuring 5 gracious bedrooms & 5.5 luxury bathrooms. Main level boasts soaring ceilings, stunning chef kitchen with large center island, walk in pantry, adjacent dining area flowing into the large but cozy living room with balcony access. Also Inc. is an en’suite which includes double closet, luxury bath & private balcony.2nd level includes 4 additional en’suites with the front & rear, offering private balconies. Enjoy all of the high end amenities & quality craftsmanship you’ve come to expect from a Baglivo project! Seller reserves the right to modify plans at Sellers sole discretion, with no prior notice.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News