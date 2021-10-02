5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,449,000

Luxury new construction located in Margate’s premier neighborhood, “The Parkway Section” & beautifully positioned on a jumbo lot where, the open bay intersects the Orient Lagoon, allowing for dynamic & breathtaking water-views. Exterior features include: 2.5 car garage, multiple, oversized, sun drenched entertaining decks, large veranda flowing into an outside oasis featuring, Gunite pool w large patio surround & room for an outside kitchen. Int. features include: Open floor plan concept lending itself to a casual yet sophisticated lifestyle, making life at the shore a breeze! Enter in through the foyer area & access the 4 stop elevator or take the steps up to the main living area boasting large great room, open dining area flowing into the 5 star luxury kitchen w a convenient flex room, tucked off to the side w easy access to the bath & w/d room.2nd level includes W/D room, 3 large en’suits w the primary suite highlighting dual walk-in closets, luxury bath w large walk-in shower, custom fixtures & private water closet along w private access to a large balcony w stunning water views. 3rd level encompasses large bedroom, full bath w custom fixtures & media/Family room leading to huge deck w jaw-dropping Bay & Lagoon views. Seller/builder reserves the right to modify plans at his sole discretion with no notice.