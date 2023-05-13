Luxury New Construction on a 50 x 100' lot. This coastal style home has open floor concept with 3667 square feet of living space. 1141 square feet of deck space. 4 car garage. Storage area for bikes. Outdoor shower with private entrance to house. Room for the whole family and to entertain. All floors are accessible by the elevator from the garage level up. Black Andersen Windows and Doors throughout. 5 large bedrooms with custom walk in closets. 3 of the bedrooms have private baths. 4.5 bathrooms. Office/Den on the Main Floor. Full laundry room with utility sink. Beautiful custom cabinetry kitchen with high end appliances, large island with gorgeous quartz countertops, wet bar/coffee bar with beverage cooler, microwave in drawer, farmhouse sink, crown moulding, wainscoting. Decks on the 2nd and 3rd floors in the front of the house and the back of the house. Covered pavered lanai. 3 zone HVAC unit, tankless hot water heater. There is room for a pool. This is a must see property. House will be ready for the summer!!!