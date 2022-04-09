5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,399,000

FULLY COMPLETED, LUXURY NEW CONSTRUCTION located in Margate's, highly desirable marina district. Exterior features include: multiple, oversized entertaining decks capturing DYNAMIC BAY VIEWS with a bonus peak of the ocean, Convenient garage, amazing rear yard w large Gunite pool, family oriented veranda & lounging area. Ground level features, custom double door entry leading into a fully air conditioned space which accesses the garage along w/ the rear entertaining area. 1st floor features amazing chef kitchen w/ upgraded stainless steel appliance package, 42 inch custom cabinetry, oversized L-shaped island, perfect for casual dining. The gracious family room highlights a wall of floor to ceiling windows allowing natural light to flood into the space which is anchored by a linear crystal-electric fireplace. Through the true laundry room, you will find a full glass door leading to a 4th deck that overlooks the pool. 2nd level includes impressive primary suite complete w/ private deck, dual closets & very stylish bathroom. Two additional en’suites round out the second level. 3rd level boasts family/media room w/ wet bar, stunning full bath w/ custom tile & designer fixtures along w/ huge deck capturing dynamic Bay views. A nice size bedroom w/ large windows & ample closet space round off the penthouse level. Luxury finishes throughout have been installed satisfying your expectations of a Baglivo home.