 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,399,000

5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,399,000

FULLY COMPLETED, LUXURY NEW CONSTRUCTION located in Margate's, highly desirable marina district. Exterior features include: multiple, oversized entertaining decks capturing DYNAMIC BAY VIEWS with a bonus peak of the ocean, Convenient garage, amazing rear yard w large Gunite pool, family oriented veranda & lounging area. Ground level features, custom double door entry leading into a fully air conditioned space which accesses the garage along w/ the rear entertaining area. 1st floor features amazing chef kitchen w/ upgraded stainless steel appliance package, 42 inch custom cabinetry, oversized L-shaped island, perfect for casual dining. The gracious family room highlights a wall of floor to ceiling windows allowing natural light to flood into the space which is anchored by a linear crystal-electric fireplace. Through the true laundry room, you will find a full glass door leading to a 4th deck that overlooks the pool. 2nd level includes impressive primary suite complete w/ private deck, dual closets & very stylish bathroom. Two additional en’suites round out the second level. 3rd level boasts family/media room w/ wet bar, stunning full bath w/ custom tile & designer fixtures along w/ huge deck capturing dynamic Bay views. A nice size bedroom w/ large windows & ample closet space round off the penthouse level. Luxury finishes throughout have been installed satisfying your expectations of a Baglivo home.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News