Grab this opportunity to purchase an outstanding Margate New Construction home to be built by Oasis Builders. The home will be ready in 2023, there is time to meet with the architect and design the custom home of your dreams. 5 Bedroom and 4.5 bath home which will sit above the garage level and have a 4 stop elevator. An open floor plan layout maximizes the casual shore home living that buyers desire with a bedroom/ den on the main floor. Gladstone is one of just a few streets that has such a deep lot, allowing plenty of room for a pool, veranda and backyard oasis. A super desirable area to own a home in the center of Margate where you can walk to the local supermarket, best chocolate shop, many restaurants, boutiques, Starbucks and more. And just a few blocks to the beach.
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,300,000
