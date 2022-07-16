 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,299,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,299,000

SOUTHSIDE & STUNNING!! Newer construction beauty just a few years young with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths on a magnificent, highly desirable street!! Just steps to one of Margate's best beaches and close to the boardwalk! Easy beach living with hardwood flooring throughout and a wonderful layout perfect for entertaining. Great front porch with upgraded Mahogany ceiling, large open living area, rear mud room and designer trim & finishes. First floor with high ceilings and a gourmet kitchen with high-end, upgraded stainless steel appliances and center island. Second floor palatial master-suite, private balcony with OCEAN VIEWS, master bath, master walk-in closet and then two other bedrooms with another full bath. Third floor with two more bedrooms and a full bath! Anderson windows, crown molding and high-end wood work throughout. Off-street parking plus a full one car garage. Incredible backyard with custom built-in outdoor kitchen, outdoor shower and amazing space! Such a convenient location right around the corner from Water Dog, Hannah G's, Uncle Gino's, Dim Sum, 7311, La Padella and SO MUCH MORE!! Walk everywhere and enjoy all that Margate and Ventnor have to offer!

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his oldest children, has died in New York City. She was 73. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home. The people spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s. They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News