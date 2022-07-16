5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,299,000

SOUTHSIDE & STUNNING!! Newer construction beauty just a few years young with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths on a magnificent, highly desirable street!! Just steps to one of Margate's best beaches and close to the boardwalk! Easy beach living with hardwood flooring throughout and a wonderful layout perfect for entertaining. Great front porch with upgraded Mahogany ceiling, large open living area, rear mud room and designer trim & finishes. First floor with high ceilings and a gourmet kitchen with high-end, upgraded stainless steel appliances and center island. Second floor palatial master-suite, private balcony with OCEAN VIEWS, master bath, master walk-in closet and then two other bedrooms with another full bath. Third floor with two more bedrooms and a full bath! Anderson windows, crown molding and high-end wood work throughout. Off-street parking plus a full one car garage. Incredible backyard with custom built-in outdoor kitchen, outdoor shower and amazing space! Such a convenient location right around the corner from Water Dog, Hannah G's, Uncle Gino's, Dim Sum, 7311, La Padella and SO MUCH MORE!! Walk everywhere and enjoy all that Margate and Ventnor have to offer!