5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,299,000

ANOTHER GORGEOUS NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME COMING TO MARGATE'S SOUTHSIDE!! Located on an adorable Margate street, this custom new home couldn't be more conveniently located! Situated just steps from the beach, library, Casel's, Dino's, Starbucks, etc., this 5-bed, 4 and a half bath southside beauty will showcase high ceilings, hardwood flooring, custom woodwork throughout, and a 4-STOP ELEVATOR! The ground level will feature an oversized one-car garage, rear covered veranda, and great yard area from which to enjoy barbecues and entertain with your family and friends! The large open floor plan will feature a family room, a gourmet kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances and large center island with ample counter seating, and a generous dining area! The second floor boasts two spacious bedrooms with private en-suites! Rounding out the second floor is the generously-sized master suite with large walk-in closet, spa-like master bath and private deck! The third floor will have two more generously-sized bedrooms and another full bath! HURRY, ACT NOW TO COMPLETELY CUSTOMIZE YOUR BRAND NEW DREAM BEACH HOME! This will be the perfect new home in a perfect location close to everything! Don't wait and design your new house today..

