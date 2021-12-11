WOW!! CHECK OUT THIS CUSTOM, DESIGNER NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME COMING TO THE DESIRABLE 1ST BLOCK NORTH OF CLARENDON AVE!! This stunning, contemporary masterpiece will feature 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 4-stop elevator and jaw-dropping luxury finishes throughout that you've come to expect from PIRAINO BUILDERS! The incredible outdoor oasis will be like nothing else on this end of Margate with a huge custom veranda, attached oversized garage, and large, private backyard with IN-GROUND, GUNITE POOL WITH iPHONE CONNECTIVITY. Upgraded exterior featuring James Hardie cement board siding with Azek accents, black roof and windows, mahogany porch ceilings and custom glass railing system!! Gorgeous custom kitchen with center-island with Quartz countertops, high-end stainless steel Sub-Zero & Wolf appliances and luxury engineered hardwood flooring throughout. Built-in wet bar and gas fireplace on the main living level. Solid wood masonite interior doors and LED high-hat lighting package throughout. Gorgeous tiled baths with Moen plumbing fixtures and spa-like rainhead & thermostatic system in master bath (you'll never have to play with the temparture controls!!). This beauty is sure to be top-of-the-line with everything you have been looking for!! Act now to arrange a meeting with the builder and customize your finishes! This is going to be a special one in a beautiful location..
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,299,000
EDITOR NOTE: Rekt Cafe was shut down after it did not have the proper permits to operate in the city. Click here to read the full story.
ATLANTIC CITY - One person was injured after a fight at Harrah's Resort early Tuesday morning, Lt. Kevin Fair said Friday.
ATLANTIC CITY — Described variously as a bar or a cannabis club, the Rekt Café on Bellevue Avenue is no more.
Four of the city's nine casinos could close if the amendments to the casino PILOT are not approved, Senate President Steve Sweeney said Monday…
The Press of Atlantic City will be announcing its high school football Coach of the Year online on Dec. 10 and in print on Dec. 11.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — After hearing a promise to address persistent complaints about noise and parking, the Planning Board in November granted site…
NJSIAA to re-examine high school football video review in wake of issues at Regional Championship games
ROBBINSVILLE — After further review, video replay at high school football championship games is under review, the New Jersey State Interschola…
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 26-year-old Bridgeton man died in a single-vehicle crash in the township, police told NJ Advance Media.
ATLANTIC CITY — For decades, the resort’s casinos have identified as being part of either the Boardwalk or the newer, hipper Marina District.
Atlantic City PILOT amendment passes budget committee with threat of casino closures, little comment
TRENTON — A bill to amend the casino payment-in-lieu-of-taxes law and provide a substantial tax cut to Atlantic City gaming houses passed the …
