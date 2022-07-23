Welcome to the beach! Beautiful newer south side beach house with ocean views! Relax and enjoy the ocean breeze on the multiple porches, and entertain your friends and family in a spacious home that is a short walk to the beach. This 5/6 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath home includes beautiful finishes and top of the line trim package. Enjoy the luxury of having 2 laundry areas. A 3rd floor family room/game room that could also serve as a 6th bedroom. A gourmet kitchen that is sure to inspire any chef. The large Primary bedroom features a vaulted ceiling and generous ocean views from the 2nd floor porch. It has a complete Sonos sound system thru out. Eco friendly and safe with Nest thermostats and alarm system. Private backyard paver patio for entertaining and a large shed & outdoor shower. This 5 year old Piraino built home is seeking new owners to share endless Margate memories.
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,295,000
