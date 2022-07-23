5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,295,000

Welcome to the beach! Beautiful newer south side beach house with ocean views! Relax and enjoy the ocean breeze on the multiple porches, and entertain your friends and family in a spacious home that is a short walk to the beach. This 5/6 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath home includes beautiful finishes and top of the line trim package. Enjoy the luxury of having 2 laundry areas. A 3rd floor family room/game room that could also serve as a 6th bedroom. A gourmet kitchen that is sure to inspire any chef. The large Primary bedroom features a vaulted ceiling and generous ocean views from the 2nd floor porch. It has a complete Sonos sound system thru out. Eco friendly and safe with Nest thermostats and alarm system. Private backyard paver patio for entertaining and a large shed & outdoor shower. This 5 year old Piraino built home is seeking new owners to share endless Margate memories.