5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,285,000

How does a Parkway lot sound on one of the best blocks? What about 70 FEET of frontage on Osborne? This opportunity does not come along often, especially in the current market. Park your car for the weekend and walk to the restaurants and shops, or stroll to the beach just 4 blocks away. This unique lot will feature a pool, elevator, wrap around deck and an abundance of outdoor entertaining space. Customize to your exact taste and allow the Oasis professional staff to walk you through the process... stress free!!!! Get in touch with our team to discuss all the options. What are you waiting for? (Picture is similar to picture but not the same house.)