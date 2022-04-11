5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,199,000

GORGEOUS NEW CONSTRUCTION COMING TO THE DESIRABLE PARKWAY SECTION OF MARGATE BETWEEN THE BEAUTIFUL PEMBROKE & QUINCY AVENUES! 5 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths with IN-GROUND POOL & ELEVATOR! This beauty will showcase high ceilings and hardwood flooring throughout! The large open floor plan features a large family room, a gourmet kitchen w/ high-end stainless steel appliances, a large center island w/ample counter seating, and a generous dining area! A mud/utility room, spacious den, and powder room complete the first floor. The second floor boasts two spacious bedroom suites with their own private baths, a second floor laundry room, and a wonderful master bedroom suite w/ large walk-in closet and stunning master bath! The third floor will have two more generously-sized bedrooms and another full bath! This spectacular new home will also include a full attached oversized garage, rear covered veranda area, ELEVATOR, and 2 large front decks to enjoy your cocktails or coffee! Call today for more details!