This luxury, new construction home in the highly sought after Parkway section of Margate will offer a 3,200 SF custom home with 5 bedrooms, three of which will be en-suite, 4.5 baths, showcasing a large open design plan with high-end finishes, state of the art Chef's kitchen with beautiful center island providing counter seating, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout recessed lighting, ground floor mud room with stairway to main living area and 4 stop elevator. The first floor den features a beautiful box beam ceiling off of the kitchen and a beautiful custom bar area. The master bedroom suite features a private balcony to bask in the sun or sip your morning coffee, well-appointed master bath with dual sinks and over-sized walk-in shower, and a large walk-in closet. The rest of the 2nd floor offers two more generously sized en-suite bedrooms and a laundry room. The 3rd floor provides for two more bedrooms and a shared bath. Outdoors you will enjoy a gorgeous Lanai with an in-ground 10x22 gunite pool with jacuzzi. An outdoor shower along with elegant landscaping, cable railings with mahogany hand rails & ceilings with a fenced yard to complete this elegant property. A full sized two-car garage with two parking spots in driveway provides ample parking as well as storage for your beach gear.
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,199,000
