 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,185,000

5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,185,000

5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,185,000

How does a Parkway lot sound on one of the best blocks? What about 70 FEET of frontage on Osborne? This opportunity does not come along often, especially in the current market. Park your car for the weekend and walk to the restaurants and shops, or stroll to the beach just 4 blocks away. This unique lot can accommodate a pool, elevator, and an abundance of outdoor entertaining space. Customize to your exact taste and allow the Oasis professional staff to walk you through the process... stress free !! Get in touch with our team to discuss all the options. What are you waiting for?

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News