GORGEOUS 2nd BLOCK PARKWAY NORTH NEW CONSTRUCTION! This home will feature 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths with a desirable layout and finishes! The large open floor plan will feature a spacious living room with wet bar with built-in wine fridge and icemaker, Euro Line Design Kitchen with Thermador appliances, dining are and study. Master bedroom on the second floor features cathedral ceilings, engineered hardwood floors and large private balcony. Master bath offers a large custom shower with bench, his-and-hers vanity and walk-in closets! The second floor will also hold a laundry room and two additional bedroom suites with carpeting! The third will feature two more generously sized bedrooms and full shared bath! This amazing new home with feature 3-zoned HVAC, a leveled backyard with a cover porch, 3-car off-street parking, large front deck, gas grill hook up, and so much more! Don't miss out on this new construction home! Call today!
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,150,000
TRENTON — New Jersey will once again be under a public health emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic, at least for the near future.
Thursday will be a quiet day, with peeks of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. A nor'easter will pass far offshore Friday. Then, we continue to monitor a powerful storm system late Sunday into Martin Luther King Jr. Day. I list six things to know.
ATLANTIC CITY — Philadelphia developer Bart Blatstein broke ground Wednesday on a $100 million indoor water park on the Boardwalk that is desi…
CALLING INVESTORS! The best deal around! This property has already been stripped down to the bones, ready for rehab to hit the market for spri…
CAPE MAY — An incredible family story continues in this Victorian seaside city, but for the first time in 55 years, that story will not includ…
CORBIN CITY — It does not take much of a crowd to fill the meeting room for the City Council of Corbin City.
A Northfield man has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident early Saturday morning, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Sh…
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Police said Friday they arrested a township man in a string of vehicle burglaries in Mays Landing.
Luxurious Linwood home abounds with quality and character of one of the nation’s most esteemed architects
Anyone with even an inkling of knowledge about architecture would likely recognize the name Frank Lloyd Wright as being among the most revered…
The deep freeze Tuesday and Tuesday night will quickly go away Wednesday. A coastal storm Friday will pass well offshore, bringing wind and perhaps tidal flooding. The bigger story will be a Sunday into Monday storm. Heavy snow, rain, wind and more flooding are possible.
