5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,150,000

GORGEOUS 2nd BLOCK PARKWAY NORTH NEW CONSTRUCTION! This home will feature 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths with a desirable layout and finishes! The large open floor plan will feature a spacious living room with wet bar with built-in wine fridge and icemaker, Euro Line Design Kitchen with Thermador appliances, dining are and study. Master bedroom on the second floor features cathedral ceilings, engineered hardwood floors and large private balcony. Master bath offers a large custom shower with bench, his-and-hers vanity and walk-in closets! The second floor will also hold a laundry room and two additional bedroom suites with carpeting! The third will feature two more generously sized bedrooms and full shared bath! This amazing new home with feature 3-zoned HVAC, a leveled backyard with a cover porch, 3-car off-street parking, large front deck, gas grill hook up, and so much more! Don't miss out on this new construction home! Call today!