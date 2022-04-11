5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,100,000

LUXURY NEW CONSTRUCTION, Situated on an oversize lot, on the first block north, featuring amazing lot position, in Margate's highly desirable down beach section. Taking full advantage of elevation 14 design, the stunning custom property offers a full sized garage, large storage area, an amazing outside entertaining oasis like rear yard, complete with large veranda flowing into a huge paver patio along with multiple sun-drenched entertaining decks. Interior features include- 2.5 levels of luxury highlighting a 4 stop elevator, open floor plan concept with upgraded chef kitchen featuring huge island for casual dining, flowing seamlessly into the large open dining area and adjacent to the amazing sun filled great room. 2nd level encompasses 3 en suites with the primary suite boasting a fully customized bathroom complete with large walk-in shower, custom tiles, , Frameless glass door surrounds, true walk-in closet and private deck. Third level includes two additional large bedrooms with a full bed featuring designer fixtures and bathing tub. Seller/builder reserves the right to modify architectural drawings/pick out with no notice.