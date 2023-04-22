Brand new home available for two weeks in July, 07/15- 07/22 & 07/22-07/29. $10,000 per week! Enjoy the best month at the shore! You will be impressed with these luxurious accommodations complete with an inground heated pool, and 3 stop elevator. 5 bedrooms 3.1 baths. Large master suite with walk in closet, steam shower & balcony. Beautiful kitchen with white cabinets, quartz counters & high end appliances. Large living area, with fireplace, wet bar and large balcony with double sliders. Plenty of room for the entire family and parking for 3 cars. Enjoy the heated pool and fully fenced yard. Surround sound system for pool area. Perfect marina location giving you easy access to both the beach & bay. Beach is a quick 3 block walk. Walk to many stores & restaurants from this convenient location. Enjoy all that Margate has to offer and just a short drive to Atlantic City if you are looking for the nightlife. Golf cart available for use. Full month also available for $40,000.