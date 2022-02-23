 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,999,999

5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,999,999

Spectacular Beachblock Enormous Corner Property on a Double Lot!! Remodel or build new. 5 bedrooms, 7+ bathrooms soaring three stories high. Bedrooms and bathrooms on every level. Two floor Marble fireplace and 3 jacuzzi baths, Garden Tub and Beach View observatory with w/wet bar on 3rd floor. New HVAC. This "Must See Quickly" one of a kind property you've been admiring for years now finally hit the market!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News