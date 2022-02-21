5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,999,900

Spectacular Beachblock Enormous Corner Property on a Double Lot!! Remodel or build new. 5 bedrooms, 7+ bathrooms soaring three stories high. Bedrooms and bathrooms on every level. Two floor Marble fireplace and 3 jacuzzi baths, Garden Tub and Beach View observatory with w/wet bar on 3rd floor. New HVAC. This "Must See Quickly" one of a kind property you've been admiring for years now finally hit the market!!