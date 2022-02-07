ANOTHER GORGEOUS NEW CONSTRUCTION BROUGHT TO YOU BY REVOLUTION BUILDERS COMING TO THE DESIRABLE PARKWAY SECTION OF MARGATE! 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths with IN-GROUND POOL & ELEVATOR! This beauty will showcase high ceilings, hardwood flooring and custom woodwork throughout, including stunning coffered ceilings, custom wainscoting, and gorgeous crown molding! The large open floor plan will feature a large family room, a gourmet kitchen w/ Wolf & Sub-Zero appliances including a large center island w/ ample counter seating, and a generous dining area! A mud/utility room, pantry, spacious den, and powder room complete the first floor. The second floor boasts two spacious bedroom suites with their own private baths, a second floor laundry room, and a wonderful master bedroom suite w/ large walk-in closet and stunning master bath! The third floor will have two more generously-sized bedrooms and another full bath! This spectacular new home will also include a full attached oversized garage and 2 large front decks to enjoy your morning cup of coffee in the shade or late afternoon cocktails watching the sun set after a lovely day on the beach! Call today for more details!
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,999,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Note: This story has been updated with new information. The building owner said the store will be renovated and reopened under the same name b…
CAPE MAY — Meghann Wallace — now Meghann Licari — said she would have made it to Our Lady Star of the Sea for her wedding Saturday regardless.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A middle school science teacher says he has been suspended pending an investigation over what he described as his efforts …
MAYS LANDING — Sudden closures and delayed openings at the Hamilton Mall have left shoppers exasperated over the last several weeks.
A former licensed practical nurse from Egg Harbor Township has been indicted on a charge of reckless manslaughter in a 2017 death at the Absec…
MAYS LANDING — One of the three men charged in the assault of Irving Mayren-Guzman was ordered held until trial Friday, after a judge said vid…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A local student who has attended school in multiple countries is reaching new academic heights.
ABSECON — A city man died Jan. 24 after he was struck by a car heading toward Atlantic City on Route 30, police said Friday.
PLEASANTVILLE — Police are looking for a teenage girl last seen Wednesday afternoon.
BRIDGETON — State Police have arrested a 21-year-old city man in the death of Jonathan Morris, whose body was found Monday night in Hopewell T…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE