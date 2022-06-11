5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,999,000

LUXURY NEW CONSTRUCTION SFH- POOL with ELEVATED JACUZZI WATERFALL 5 Bed/ 4 Bath located in Margate’s highly sought after marina district, Taking advantage of elevation 14 design this single-family custom home is sure to please. Ext. features include 4 large decks, garage & a rear yard oasis. The enormous veranda area flows seamlessly into the rear yard complete with large Gunite pool w/Jacuzzi feature, accentuating the shore lifestyle. Enter the property through the finished foyer space w/ ELEVATOR leading to a flex room with endless possibilities. First level include, open floor plan concept with soaring 10’ ceilings & oversized windows creating dramatic space. The unparalleled chefs kitchen features custom cabinetry, high end appliance pkg. & oversize island for casual dining that flows into the large dining and family room anchored with a fireplace that leads to a large entertaining deck. Towards the rear of the 1st level is a den/bedroom w private deck overlooking the pool area w/fabulous full bath. 2nd level features an amazing primary suite w/ vaulted ceilings, his & her oversized closets, make up counter area, Stunning fully tiled bathroom w designer fixtures, WI shower w frameless glass surround & private deck. The junior master suite is equally as stunning & boasts a private deck w/ midnight kitchen, overlooking the oasis style rear yard. There are two additional gracious bedrooms serviced by a fully tiled luxurious hallway bath.