This luxury, new construction 2850 SF custom home built by Piraino Builders is on an over sized lot in the ABC section of Margate. This 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath home showcases a large open design plan with high-end finishes, state of the art Chef's kitchen with beautiful center island providing counter seating, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout recessed lighting, 1st floor bedroom ensuite and stairway to second floor and elevator. The 2nd floor includes a large master bedroom suite featuring a private balcony, well-appointed master bath with dual sinks and over-sized walk-in shower, and a large walk-in closet. The rest of the 2nd floor offers two more generously sized bedrooms with shared bath and an additional junior master ensuite. Outdoors you will enjoy a gorgeous Lanai with an in-ground gunite pool. An outdoor shower along with elegant landscaping, upgraded railing and fenced yard to complete this elegant property. A full sized two-car garage with additional two parking spots in the driveway provides ample parking as well as storage.
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,999,000
