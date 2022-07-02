 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Press of Atlantic City is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Ocean Casino Resort

5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,995,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,995,000

LUXURY NEW CONSTRUCTION, Situated on an oversize lot, on the first block north, featuring amazing lot position, in Margate's highly desirable down beach section. Taking full advantage of elevation 14 design, the stunning custom property offers a full sized garage, large storage area, an amazing outside entertaining oasis like rear yard, complete with large veranda flowing into a huge paver patio along with multiple sun-drenched entertaining decks. Interior features include- 2.5 levels of luxury highlighting a 4 stop elevator, open floor plan concept with upgraded chef kitchen featuring huge island for casual dining, flowing seamlessly into the large open dining area and adjacent to the amazing sun filled great room. 2nd level encompasses 3 en suites with the primary suite boasting a fully customized bathroom complete with large walk-in shower, custom tiles, , Frameless glass door surrounds, true walk-in closet and private deck. Third level includes two additional large bedrooms with a full bed featuring designer fixtures and bathing tub. Seller/builder reserves the right to modify architectural drawings/pick out with no notice.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Last-minute deal averts casino strike in Atlantic City

Last-minute deal averts casino strike in Atlantic City

Union negotiators and casino management are trying to reach new contracts that would avoid a costly and disruptive strike during one of Atlantic City’s busiest weekends. Local 54 of the Unite Here union has set a 12:01 a.m. Friday deadline to reach a new agreement with the Borgata, Caesars, Harrah’s and Tropicana. If not, it has authorized a strike against those properties. And a fifth casino, the Hard Rock, faces a similar deadline early Sunday. The union is due to resume negotiations with Borgata owner MGM Resorts International Thursday morning.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News