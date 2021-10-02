Luxury new construction! This contemporary coastal style home is located in Margate's Highly desirable Down-beach Section, situated on a very desirable street, conveniently located within walking distance to Margate's Fun and exciting business district and just a quick stroll to the beach. Featuring elevation 14 design, this home includes a full sized garage, large/practical storage room, multiple oversized sun drenched decks, incredible covered veranda area wired for TV with large patio. James Hardy plank siding with custom columns and metal roof accent. Step into the custom tile foyer and access the 3 -stop elevator. Main living area includes kitchen with high-end appliance package and custom cabinetry with accent lighting package. Quartz countertops, glass tile backsplash, wet bar off living room with upgraded cabinetry. Linear fireplace in the living room with stacked stone floor to ceiling surround. Upgraded custom engineered wide plank flooring throughout. Contemporary style vanity in 2 guest en'suite bathrooms, glass tile showers with showerhead and handheld wand. Master bath boast custom vanity, dual shower head and handheld wand with costume linear drains and niches . Master includes large walk-in closet with custom fit outs and private deck access. Seller reserves the right to change architectural drawings and finishes with no notice. Purchase is contingent upon a successful closing of contract buyer.
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,990,000
