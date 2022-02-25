 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,899,000

New construction Margate parkway section hosting 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Offering high end finishes throughout, indoor/outdoor fireplace, multiple decks and space for a pool this house is the epitome of the Jersey Shore lifestyle. Call for plans and specifications. This is the beach house you've been searching for don't let it slip away!! Pool is an option and not included in listing price.

