5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,899,000

ANOTHER GORGEOUS NEW CONSTRUCTION BROUGHT TO YOU BY REVOLUTION BUILDERS COMING TO THE DESIRABLE PARKWAY SECTION OF MARGATE! 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths with IN-GROUND POOL & ELEVATOR! This beauty will showcase high ceilings, hardwood flooring and custom woodwork throughout, including stunning coffered ceilings, custom wainscoting, and gorgeous crown molding! The large open floor plan will feature a large family room, a gourmet kitchen w/ Wolf & Sub-Zero appliances including a large center island w/ ample counter seating, and a generous dining area! A mud/utility room, pantry, spacious den, and powder room complete the first floor. The second floor boasts two spacious bedroom suites with their own private baths, a second floor laundry room, and a wonderful master bedroom suite w/ large walk-in closet and stunning master bath! The third floor will have two more generously-sized bedrooms and another full bath! This spectacular new home will also include a full attached oversized garage and 2 large front decks to enjoy your morning cup of coffee in the shade or late afternoon cocktails watching the sun set after a lovely day on the beach! Call today for more details!