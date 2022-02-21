5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,899,000

MUST SEE INGROUND POOL AND MORE! This 5 bedroom 3.5 bath spacious home has so much to offer! This first floor features an open living room and dining room with a beautiful eat-in kitchen, den area, powder room, a utility room, and LARGE playroom/hangout room! As you head upstairs to the second floor you are met with a charming master suite with BAY VIEWS, his/her closet, and a master bath with a whirlpool spa, stall shower, and large vanity! Finish off the second floor with two more generously sized bedrooms and a hall bath. Third floor features 2 more bedrooms perfect for the kids. Amazing outdoor space with a SPACIOUS outdoor area with a built-in grill and bar area, in-ground pool, and decks and more! A large deck overlooks the pool and backyard, with some bonus bay views! Fabulous front porch to sit and relax on those summer nights. This home has extensive storage underneath the home, 3 car parking, and so much more. Just a short drive to the Downbeach Expressway this is the perfect home for your year-round needs and or even a summer getaway! You can even launch a boat of kayak a short walk away!! Most of all; you will enjoy incredible sunsets