5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,890,000

Luxurious new construction for Spring 2023. 120 N Huntington is available to walk through now to see the floor plan for 122 N Huntington. Pick your colors, fixtures, flooring and amenities. Builder is available to meet with you and discuss your preferences. Only 3 blocks to our beautiful beaches in Margate NJ. Built for pleasure, relaxation and escape for year round or seasonal enjoyment. Elevator is available. This 3-stories, 5 spacious bedrooms, 3 gorgeous baths plus powder rm could be a 4th full bath. 3,000+sq ft of quality construction. Home offers a garage for 1 car with smart capability, extra wide custom door, polished concrete floors, plus a driveway for 2 additional vehicles. Relax & entertain on two large decks. Bask in natural light with soaring ceiling heights. Expansive gourmet chef's kitchen offering floor to ceiling custom cabinetry which flows to dining and living areas. Office nook & pantry and more options available. Gather around the stunning island and walk in the floor to ceiling glass wine library. Beverage center, storage, full or half bath also available for increased comfort,convenience and sophistication.2nd floor offers Primary Suite for utmost privacy,relaxation and refuge featuring a private deck,wet bar w/beverage station,an expansive walk-in closet and an over-the-top water refuge primary bath offering two vanity areas,dramatic waterfall glass-enclosed shower w/ multiple spa/shower heads.This level offers two additional spacious bedrooms and full bathroom.Third-floor offers 4th and 5th bedrooms with oversized bath. Several storage & smart energy efficiency possibilities. Call for more info.