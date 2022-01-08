5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,890,000

Luxurious New Construction in the “Heart of Margate" only 3 blocks to the best beach in the city built for pleasure, relaxation and escape.New plans now available offering 3-stories, 5 spacious bedrooms, 3 gorgeous baths plus powder rm. 3,000+sq ft of quality construction you have not seen before offers a garage for 1 car with smart capability,extra wide custom door, polished concrete floors, plus a driveway for 2 additional vehicles.Relax & entertain on two over sized decks one with a stunning indoor/outdoor fireplace. Bask in natural light with soaring ceiling heights. Beautifully stained striking oak hardwood flooring and admire the floor to ceiling custom tile throughout.Expansive gourmet chef's kitchen offering flr to ceiling custom cabinetry flows to dining then living areas.Office nook & pantry offered as well. Gather around the stunning island and walk in the floor to ceiling glass wine library.Beverage center, storage and half bath are also available for increased comfort,convenience and sophistication.3rd floor offers Primary Suite for the utmost privacy,relaxation and refuge featuring a private deck,wet bar w/beverage station,an expansive walk-in closet and an over-the-top water refuge primary bath offering two vanity areas,dramatic waterfall glass-enclosed shower w/ multiple spa and shower heads.This level offers two additional spacious and full bathrm. Third-floor features 4th and 5th bd and over sized bath.Several storage & smart energy efficiency possibilities