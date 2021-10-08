5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,850,000

New Construction on an oversized lot! This gorgeous home with luxurious finishes will sure to impress.. With an open concept layout, and stellar backyard, it is designed with entertaining in mind. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, hardwood floors through out and custom woodwork including wainscoting, crown molding, shiplap and trim throughout the property. The kitchen is sure to please with a high-end professional appliance package and plenty of counter space and and center island. The main living space includes a living area with gas fireplace, dining area and access to your front porch and rear deck that overlooks a stunning back yard oasis with oversized gunite pool, TV hook up and area to lounge and barbecue. Back up offers only.