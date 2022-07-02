New Construction on an oversized lot! This gorgeous home with luxurious finishes will sure to impress.. With an open concept layout, and stellar backyard, it is designed with entertaining in mind. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, hardwood floors through out and custom woodwork including wainscoting, crown molding, shiplap and trim throughout the property. The kitchen is sure to please with a high-end professional appliance package and plenty of counter space and and center island. The main living space includes a living area with gas fireplace, dining area and access to your front porch and rear deck that overlooks a stunning back yard oasis with oversized gunite pool, TV hook up and area to lounge and barbecue. Back up offers only.
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,850,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
ATLANTIC CITY — Tourists and residents might have been curious about why clusters of classily dressed people, all in white, were wandering thr…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township man on a motorcycle was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, police said.
ATLANTIC CITY — The main union for city casino workers reached agreements on new contracts with four casinos late Thursday, providing for what…
HAMMONTON — Blueberry season is in full bloom in South Jersey.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee renewed the liquor license for the Deauville Inn on Monday in a unanimous vote, but not before hearing…
UPPER TOWNSHIP — A popular upgrade to summer homes in local campgrounds will no longer be allowed under an ordinance approved Monday.
ATLANTIC CITY — Seafood lovers from across New Jersey are at Bader Field this weekend for the first Atlantic City Seafood and Music Festival.
1 Unite Here Local 54 has authorized a July 1 strike against Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa and the three casinos owned by Caesars Entertainme…
Union negotiators and casino management are trying to reach new contracts that would avoid a costly and disruptive strike during one of Atlantic City’s busiest weekends. Local 54 of the Unite Here union has set a 12:01 a.m. Friday deadline to reach a new agreement with the Borgata, Caesars, Harrah’s and Tropicana. If not, it has authorized a strike against those properties. And a fifth casino, the Hard Rock, faces a similar deadline early Sunday. The union is due to resume negotiations with Borgata owner MGM Resorts International Thursday morning.
VENTNOR — The midday white pants crowd was brunching outside The Dorset in Ventnor Heights, as the new owners of Florida Cold Cuts and Liquor …
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE