5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,800,000

Luxury new construction in Margate’s sought-after ABC streets! Boasting 5 bedrooms and 4 ½ baths and approximately 2800 sq. ft. of living space. Fully utilizing the elevation 14 design with a full-size garage at the ground level allows for a spacious yard perfect for outdoor gatherings. As you enter the home you will be greeted by a beautiful foyer with stairs leading to the 1st floor which showcases a bright open design concept featuring a chef’s kitchen with huge island, living and dining areas and access to the front porch, all an entertainer’s dream! Adjacent to the kitchen is a powder room, back yard access through a large mud room and a separate laundry room. The 2nd floor layout encompasses 3 ensuite bedrooms with the primary bedroom featuring a private deck, walk-in closet and elegantly designed bathroom. The 3rd floor includes two bedrooms and a shared full bath. Additional highlights are to include a ground level flex room, off street parking for a total of 3 cars, an outdoor shower, fenced yard and beautiful landscaping. Pre-construction customization is still possible, don’t let this opportunity slip by!

