5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,800,000

Large and Beautiful Brand New Construction just 4 blocks to the beach, featuring an open veranda and patio, with the option of a Pool. This gorgeous home has a two car driveway along with a full car garage and storage. A 4 Stop elevator to each floor making life easier as well as outdoor elevated decks for sunny afternoons. This home contains 5 bedrooms and 3 and a half baths, a Walk-In Closet, and much more. Act Soon!