 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,800,000

5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,800,000

Large and Beautiful Brand New Construction just 4 blocks to the beach, featuring an open veranda and patio, with the option of a Pool. This gorgeous home has a two car driveway along with a full car garage and storage. A 4 Stop elevator to each floor making life easier as well as outdoor elevated decks for sunny afternoons. This home contains 5 bedrooms and 3 and a half baths, a Walk-In Closet, and much more. Act Soon!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News