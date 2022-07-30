 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,799,000

Catch the end of summer 2022 in your amazing new home !! Luxury new construction by Ocean Properties LLC featuring a 4 stop elevator, spectacular outside living spaces with a Gunite pool /spa, large paver patio, covered veranda perfect for a TV area , 3 decks and outside shower. Boasting 5 bedrooms 4 1/2 baths approx 2900+ sq. ft. of living space. Upgraded finishes and amenities throughout including a beautiful butlers pantry with a bar, wine fridge and sink. Anderson doors and windows throughout. Anderson 4 panel sliders in living area and master. Cat 6 wiring for Smart house capability .Wired in surround sound with speakers on all decks. Sound proofing insulation throughout. A fabulous floor plan that offers an open concept main floor living area with high ceilings and large windows that flood the space with light. A beautiful kitchen with 36 in range Thermador appliance package and quartz countertops. Primary bedroom with a private deck, gorgeous bathroom and huge walk in closet. This truly is a perfect home for your summer vacations or year round living. Situated on a quiet, beautiful wide street with plenty of parking and is in walking distance to the beach, restaurants, and shopping.

