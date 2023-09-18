Welcome to "Towne Walk", a Luxury Townhome Community Right In the Heart of All The Action! Rare Opportunity for a Large, Southside Townhome with 3 CAR GARAGE and 3 Stop Elevator! 4 Bedrooms and 4.5 Baths with Flex Bonus Space for a Home Office/Gym/5th Bedroom...Make It Your Own:) The Kitchen Includes Plenty of Cabinet Space, Gorgeous Quartz Countertops, and a Large Center Island for Additional Seating. Upgraded Bathrooms and Generously Sized Closets will Surely Impress! Fabulous Location Alongside Boutiques, Restaurants, Nightlife and Mini Golf, not to mention less than a 10 min walk to the beach! This Townhome is Perfect for Families and Friends to Make Everlasting Memories and Begin New Traditions! Small HOA fee for Common Area Electric, Landscaping, Common Area Maintenance, and Trash Removal. Pet Friendly! Get in Early and Customize Your Finishings!