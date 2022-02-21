 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,750,000

5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,750,000

Luxury new construction situated on a beautiful lot in Margate’s highly desirable Down Beach Section. Taking full advantage of elevation 14 design, this stunning custom property offers full-size garage, large storage area, amazing outside entertaining, oasis like rear yard, complete with large veranda flowing into a huge paver patio along with multiple sun-drenched entertaining decks. Interior features include: 2.5 levels of luxury highlighting a 4 stop elevator, open floor plan concept with upgraded chef kitchen featuring huge island for casual dining, flowing seamlessly into a large open dining area and adjacent to A wonderful family great room, with an abundance of natural light flowing in. Second floor accomplices 3 en’suites with the master suite boasting a fully customize bath complete with large walk-in shower with custom tiles and frameless glass surround, true walk in closet and private deck. Third level includes 2 additional large bedrooms with a full bath complete with designer fixtures, tile and bathing tub. Seller reserves the right to modify/change plans with no notice.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News