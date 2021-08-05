 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,750,000
Sophisticated vision, superior quality, 4 stories with 5 spacious bd, 3 gorgeous baths and powder rm, 3,000+ square feet, a garage accommodating 1 car w/extra wide custom door, plus a driveway 2 additional cars. 2 oversized decks (one with a stunning indoor/outdoor fireplace) and expansive veranda. Soaring ceiling heights, beautifully stained, oak hardwood flooring and fireplace which encased with floor-to-ceiling custom tile. Expansive gourmet chef's kitchen opens to living and dining rooms. It features an island, floor to ceiling cabinetry. 3rd floor offers the Primary suite w/an en-suite bath, 2 generous full bedrooms, a second full bath and a laundry room. For the utmost privacy and refuge, the luxury primary suite features a private deck, wet bar w/beverage station, an expansive walk-in closet and an over-the-top primary bath. The primary bath features an oversized, 2 story, glass-enclosed shower with 4 Kohler shower heads. Each room of this extraordinary residence is uniquely appointed and offers great cohesiveness/purpose to each floor. Meet the builder and customize it to your own vision. More info on file. Spring 2022 Delivery.

