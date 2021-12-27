This 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom turn key property sits just two blocks from the Beach. The property has been completely renovated with newer electric, plumbing, siding, insulation, a 65 year roof as well as ceramic tile floors, custom kitchen and bathrooms. The main living level features a wide open floor plan including a den or 5th bedroom. The incredible, oversized rear entertaining space is located directly off the high end chef's kitchen featuring custom cabinetry, large kitchen island and luxury appliances. The second floor boasts a large master bedroom with walk in closet and master ensuite including radiant heated floors. Additional junior suite finishes off the second level. 2 more bedrooms and another fully renovated bathroom complete the third floor. Don't miss out on this move in ready property walking distance to Margate shopping, Starbucks, Casels, Dino's, Robert's and more!
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,749,000
