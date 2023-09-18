Are you ready to move in? Grab your bathing suit and spend summer 2023 in your new home! 412 N Huntington presents a luxurious and exclusive living experience that spans three floors. With the added convenience of an elevator, all levels are easily accessible from the garage. This exquisite property features five spacious bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and a powder room. Sun-drenched and welcoming, the great room boasts a stunning linear gas fireplace, complemented by natural stone accents that provide a cozy ambiance. The exquisite kitchen is a chef's dream, with white Starmark soft-close cabinets, a generously-sized island, pristine quartz counters, and a custom tile backsplash. The entire home is finished with elegant engineered hardwood flooring, energy-efficient LED lighting, and custom tiling in all the bathrooms. Top-quality Kohler and Moen fixtures add to the opulence of this home, which also includes fiberglass decks, a spacious two-car garage with two garage doors, and ample additional storage. The driveway provides space for two additional vehicles. The property also features a full landscaping package, lawn irrigation system, three-zoned heating and air, and an efficient tankless hot water system. Finally, the heated in-ground pool offers the perfect escape for relaxation and entertainment, with abundant amounts of sunlight all day long! CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION! This property could generate upwards of $100,000 as a summer rental! Please note that renderings and photos are subject to change. Photos with furniture have been virtually staged!