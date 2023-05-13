NEWER CONSTRUCTION JUST A FEW YEARS YOUNG in the heart of Margate! This 5 bedroom, 4 FULL bath home showcases high ceilings, hardwood flooring, and custom woodwork throughout, including custom wainscoting, and gorgeous crown molding! Beautiful, large and inviting front porch with room for the whole gang. The large open floor plan features a family room, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a center island with ample counter seating, and a generous dining area! FIRST FLOOR DEN/BEDROOM, full bath and mud/utility room complete the first floor. The second floor boasts two spacious bedrooms sharing a large full bath and generously-sized master suite w/ vaulted ceilings, large walk-in closet, gorgeous master bath and a private balcony! The third floor offers two more cozy bedrooms and another full bath! This spectacular home boasts great outdoor spaces to enjoy your morning cup of coffee in the shade or late afternoon cocktails in the sun, spacious backyard perfect for entertaining PLUS off-street parking for 2+ cars! Just a short 3 blocks to the beach and close to the boardwalk. Walk to everything including Bocca, Hot Bagel's, Dino's, Robert's Place, Casel's, Starbuck's and so much more!! You don't want to miss this move-in ready opportunity!!