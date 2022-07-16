 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,675,000

Luxury new construction situated on a beautiful lot in Margate’s highly desirable Down Beach Section. Taking full advantage of elevation 14 design, this stunning custom property offers full-size garage, large storage area, amazing outside entertaining, oasis like rear yard, complete with large veranda flowing into a huge paver patio along with multiple sun-drenched entertaining decks. Interior features include: 2.5 levels of luxury highlighting a 4 stop elevator, open floor plan concept with upgraded chef kitchen featuring huge island for casual dining, flowing seamlessly into a large open dining area and adjacent to A wonderful family great room, with an abundance of natural light flowing in. Second floor accomplices 3 en’suites with the master suite boasting a fully customize bath complete with large walk-in shower with custom tiles and frameless glass surround, true walk in closet and private deck. Third level includes 2 additional large bedrooms with a full bath complete with designer fixtures, tile and bathing tub. Seller reserves the right to modify/change plans with no notice.

