5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,675,000

Luxury new construction located on a beautiful Street in Margate’s popular, Down Beach Section & situated on a jumbo lot allowing for resort style living! Exterior features include: multiple entertaining decks, very rare 2 car garage & large/practical storage area spilling into the large veranda space which leads into the manicured lawn & paver patio with room for an optional pool. Interior features include: 3 levels of luxury living design with exceptional architectural ingenuity & smart open floor plan concept, perfect for today’s casual yet sophisticated shore lifestyle. The 4 stop elevator conveniently travels from grade to the 3rd floor. The 1st floor highlight include a gracious main living area anchored with a gas fireplace & custom wet bar area which flows into the formal dining room with the chefs kitchen offering custom cabinetry, upgraded appliance package, beautiful stone countertops & center island, large enough for the entire family. Second floor encompasses two very large bedrooms serviced by a luxurious fully tiled bathroom with custom fixtures, large shower and private water closet. The primary suite Includes soaring ceilings, true walk in closet, incredible full bath with large shower, dual sinks, private water closet along with private deck access. 3rd floor offers 2 additional oversized bedrooms & fully loaded hallway bath.