Luxury New Construction, first block north, 2 blocks to beach, beautiful street, centrally located, walk everywhere part of town!! Walk to Beach ,coffee houses, restaurants, night life, ice cream shops, boardwalk, trendy shops etc. Makes this a great place to experience the quintessential beach life! This home is a well thought out design, combining functionality, and beauty. This gorgeous custom home will offer 5 bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths, elevator, full size garage, beautiful shiplap entrance way, a porch swing for lounging in the sea air, an outdoor veranda equipped with a TV hook up and fireplace option. Inside, the home boasts an spectacular custom kitchen package, open to a sun filled living room that boasts a linear fireplace and leads out to a porch/deck. Don't forget to grab a cocktail from the wet bar on your way outside. Upstairs, you will find a beautiful master, large walk in closet and bathroom and yet another outdoor deck to cozy up with a morning cup of coffee. Two other bedrooms, one being an ensuite and laundry complete this floor. Third floor offers two additional nice sized bedrooms and a full bath. Location, price, functionality ,and well designed beach home will check off all the boxes on your wish list!! Call now and make appointment to meet the Builder and pick out your finishes!!
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,650,000
