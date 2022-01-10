Luxury new construction located in Margate’s Down Beach Section, in a fully residential & family oriented neighborhood. The impressive & rare jumbo lot (70x65) allows for 5 large bedrooms w 4 luxurious baths, in a open floor plan concept, all over 2 levels. Exterior features include: zero maintenance hardy backer siding pkg w custom Azek columns & stone accents. True 2 car garage , Adjacent huge storage room, oversized veranda area spilling out onto the oasis like rear yard w room for a dipping pool (extra) along with dual large entertaining decks. Interior features include: finished foyer featuring large closet & storage space along with 3 stop elevator. Main living area highlights 10’ soaring ceilings, chef kitchen w large family island leading to formal dining room which flows seamlessly into the great room complete w gas log fireplace. Ample junior suite & laundry room round out the first level. 2 nd level includes: vaulted ceiling‘s, w 4 additional bedrooms & 3 full baths & second laundry. The primary suit is large & impressive featuring private deck, true walk in closet and designer fixtures in the luxurious bathroom. Seller/builder reserves the right to modify plans with no notice.
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,650,000
