5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,649,999

Presenting beautiful new construction that checks all boxes for either a shore home or year round residence in the desirable ABC section of Margate 2,493 sqft of living plus ground floor including garage & foyer entrance 5 bedrooms, 3&1/2 baths, pool, elevator, veranda, garage! Cedar Impressions on front of house, mahogany porches ceilings, white brick piers. Ground floor includes full garage with automatic opener, rear covered veranda, in ground gunite pool w/ large paver patio, outdoor shower, full irrigation, entry with foyer & elevator to access all levels. Upgraded black aluminum exterior rail system. First floor incorporates open concept kitchen/living/dining-wet bar-powder room, White shaker kitchen with quartz counters & Thermador appliance package, linear electric fireplace with millwork throughout and large covered deck, upgraded black metal rail system. Engineered hardwood flooring throughout, closet fit outs, barn style shower doors. Second floor includes the primary bedroom with ensuite, WIC & covered deck-2 additional bdrms with full shared bath & full sized laundry room Third floor has 2 additonal bdrms & tub bath All of the high quality construction & finishes you would expect to see in a custom home built by Piraino Builders Preliminary specifications attached Completion approximately December 2021 Contact listing agent for details