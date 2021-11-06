Luxury new construction by Ocean Properties LLC featuring an elevator, spectacular outside living with a Gunite pool, paver patio, covered veranda ,and 3 large decks. Boasting 5 bedrooms 4 1/2 baths approx 2900+ sq. ft. of living space. Upgraded finishes and amenities through out. This fabulous floor plan offers an open concept main floor living area with high ceilings and large windows. A beautiful kitchen layout with upgraded appliances and quartz countertops. All of the bedrooms with en suites makes this a fabulous home for family and friends to visit. The perfect home for your summer vacations or year round living. Situated on a quiet beautiful wide street with plenty of parking and is in walking distance to the beach, restaurants, and shopping. The Builders will work with the buyer to personalize finishes if purchased before completed.
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,599,000
