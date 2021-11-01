 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,599,000

Desirable Parkway Section corner property, dream home! Adorable 5 bedroom, 3 baths with a convenient 1st floor bedroom suite with separate entrance to the beautifully paved garden area. This home features hardwood flooring throughout, gourmet kitchen, wonderful layout, 3 outside decks, retractable awnings and vinyl maintenance-free siding. Ready to move right in! Enjoy summer living for your great outdoor space. Walking distance to Margate's fine restaurants, beaches and nightlife!

