ANOTHER GORGEOUS NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME ** W/ POOL & 4-STOP ELEVATOR ** BY ISLAND BUILDERS!!! This luxurious first-block North home will offer 5-bedrooms and 4-and a half baths just steps from the beach! Showcasing high ceilings, hardwood flooring, custom woodwork throughout, including stunning coffered ceilings, custom wainscoting, and gorgeous crown molding, this beauty is sure to impress! The large open floor plan will feature a family room, a gourmet kitchen w/ high-end stainless steel appliances including a large center island with ample counter seating, and a generous dining area! A mud/utility room and a powder room complete the first floor. The second floor boasts two spacious bedroom suites and a large master suite w/ walk-in closet and gorgeous master bath! The third floor will have two more generously-sized bedrooms and another full bath! This spectacular new home will also include large front decks to enjoy your morning cup of coffee in the sun or late afternoon cocktails in the shade AND a covered rear veranda where you can entertain family and friends while everyone enjoys the POOL! Don't miss your opportunity at gorgeous new construction just TWO BLOCKS TO THE BEACH!
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,599,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Numerous inbound and outbound Spirit Airlines flights were canceled at Atlantic City International Airport on Sunday and…
Young people — visitors and residents alike — long have gravitated into large groups on Jersey Shore boardwalks and promenades. It seems to be…
ATLANTIC CITY — An early morning shooting left a 42-year-old man dead Sunday.
Spirit Airlines continued canceling flights Tuesday after it was announced that weather and “operational challenges” had impacted flight sched…
Several area fire departments battled a fire at Groff’s Recycling Center in Galloway Township on Sunday afternoon.
The National Weather Service on Friday confirmed at least five tornadoes touched down in New Jersey.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A funeral for a State Police lieutenant who died last week will be held Tuesday.
One of the beauties of the Jersey Shore for anyone looking to purchase a vacation home (or a year-round resort residence) is its diversity — t…
OCEAN CITY — Mayor Jay Gillian acknowledges $42 million is a big number.
ATLANTIC CITY — A 16-year-old city girl arrived Monday at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with a gunshot wound, police said.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE