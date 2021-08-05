5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,599,000

ANOTHER GORGEOUS NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME ** W/ POOL & 4-STOP ELEVATOR ** BY ISLAND BUILDERS!!! This luxurious first-block North home will offer 5-bedrooms and 4-and a half baths just steps from the beach! Showcasing high ceilings, hardwood flooring, custom woodwork throughout, including stunning coffered ceilings, custom wainscoting, and gorgeous crown molding, this beauty is sure to impress! The large open floor plan will feature a family room, a gourmet kitchen w/ high-end stainless steel appliances including a large center island with ample counter seating, and a generous dining area! A mud/utility room and a powder room complete the first floor. The second floor boasts two spacious bedroom suites and a large master suite w/ walk-in closet and gorgeous master bath! The third floor will have two more generously-sized bedrooms and another full bath! This spectacular new home will also include large front decks to enjoy your morning cup of coffee in the sun or late afternoon cocktails in the shade AND a covered rear veranda where you can entertain family and friends while everyone enjoys the POOL! Don't miss your opportunity at gorgeous new construction just TWO BLOCKS TO THE BEACH!